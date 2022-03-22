Omeruo Arrives Camp, Lookman Doubtful For Ghana Double-Header

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo has linked up with his teammates in camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana, Completesports.com reports.

18 players are now at the team’s The Wells Carlton Hotel camp in Abuja.

The quartet of Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Emmanuel Dennis and Innocent Bonke also arrived camp on Tuesday morning,

Meanwhile, Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman remains a big doubt for the games as a result of illness.

Lookman missed Leicester City’s 2-1 home win against Brentford on Sunday and may now have to wait to make his debut for Nigeria.

His Leicester City teammate Wilfred Ndidi has already been ruled out of the qualifiers due to knee injury.

The third Nigerian at the club Kelechi Iheanacho is already in camp.

