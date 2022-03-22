Onana Involved In Car Crash Ahead Cameroon Vs Algeria 2022 W/Cup Qualifying Playoffs

By
Headliners
-
3


Cameroon’s goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly been involved in a serious car crash on his way to play for the Indomitable Lions Cameroon in their 2022 World Cup playoffs against Algeria.

Horrifying pictures show two cars smashed into each other at the front, with both bonnets destroyed and the ground covered in debris.
Andre Onana

According to the Sun, Onana, who features for Dutch giants Ajax, had been travelling to Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, when the incident happened.

Fortunately for the 25-year-old he didn’t suffer any injury.

A Champions League semi-finalist in 2019, Onana has been rated as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in world football in recent years before his career was blighted by a failed drugs test.

He was banned for one year by UEFA after testing positive for Furosemide, but claimed he had accidentally taken his wife’s medication.

He was in goal for hosts Cameroon at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations where they finished third.

Complete Sports

