Super Eagles Hold First Training Session Ahead Ghana Games

The Super Eagles had their first training session ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Ghana on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

The session took place inside the mainbowl of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

21 players took part in the training which was supervised by interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen.

The team will hold another session at the ground on Wednesday evening.

The Super Eagles will leave for Kumasi, Ghana on Thursday morning.

They will have a feel of the Baba Yara Stadium later that day.

Super Eagles In Camp

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa);

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto,…