2022 WC Playoffs: Full House As Noble Arrives Super Eagles’ Camp

It was a full house on Wednesday afternoon as Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble arrived the Super Eagles The Well Carlton Hotel Apartment camp, Completesports.com reports.

With Noble’s arrival, interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen now has the full compliment of the 25 invited players in camp for the 2022 FIFA World playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Noble was a late replacement for Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye, who pulled out of the qualifiers due to illness.

The goalie is expected to take part in the team’s training session this evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Super Eagles In Camp

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); John Noble(Enyimba FC, Nigeria)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow…