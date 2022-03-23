2022 WCQ: Etebo Excited To Be Back In Super Eagles

Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed excitement following his return to the Super Eagles squad after being sidelined with injury.

Etebo was injured since September while in action for Watford which forced him to miss this year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

But the midfielder has since returned and is set to feature for the Eagles against the Black Stars of Ghana for the 2022 World Cup ticket.

And commenting on his return, Etebo wrote on Twitter:”Good to be back with the boys.”

Meanwhile, 22 players are currently in the Eagles’ Abuja camp for the double header with Ghana after Akinkunmi Amoo arrived on Tuesday night.

And still being expected are John Noble, Ademola Lookman and Umar Sadiq.

