2022 WCQ:’President Buhari Likely To Watch Nigeria vs Ghana Second Leg Live’  -Sports Minister, Dare

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare, has hinted that there is the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari being present inside the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja, for the return leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between the Super Eagles and Ghana.

Dare made this known on NFF TV, while addressing the coaching crew of the Eagles inside the mainbowl of the stadium on Wednesday morning.

According to Dare, it is not 100 per cent guaranteed that the president will attend the second leg, but he is likely going to be present.

“I was in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday) and the president (Muhammadu Buhari) ask me why was I not in Ghana and I realised that the president also knows that there is a Ghana match.

“He has not given me 100 per cent assurance but he is likely going to show up here (second leg) on the 29th as a surprise.”

Dare disclosed that scouting reports have been done about the Black Stars players and the the Babayara stadium in Kumasi.

“We…