Balogun Concerned About World Cup Ticket Than Nigeria-Ghana Rivalry

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has prioritised 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification over the Nigeria-Ghana rivalry ahead of the playoffs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Completesports.com reports.

The Rangers ace who is in the Super Eagles camp preparing for the double header with teammates, reiterated his intent on helping Nigeria qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and brushed aside the West African giants’ much touted rivalry.

“I try to leave the rivalry pretty much aside without saying that I don’t respect the rivalry,” Balogun said in a short video interview posted on the official Instagram page of the Super Eagles.

“But for me personally in preparation for the game, it doesn’t matter too much. Because for me is where I want to go with the team, and that is the World Cup.”

The playoffs’ first leg is set to take place at the Baba Yara…