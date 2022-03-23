Boateng: We Have A Solid Plan To Beat Super Eagles

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has stated that the technical crew have a solid plan in place to beat the Super Eagles to the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket.

The Black Stars will face their eternal rivals in a two-legged qualifiers with the winner proceeding to Qatar 2022.

Otto Addo’s side commenced preparations for the two games on Monday evening with their first training.

They will on Tuesday (today) travel to Kumasi where they will hold two training sessions ahead of the first leg.

Read Also: 2022 W/C Playoffs : Ghana Coach Addo Unveils Squad To Face Super Eagles

“It is an honour, a great privilege to be part of the technical team for the upcoming matches against Nigeria. Ghana is well placed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and as a team, we are putting in place a very solid plan to come out victorious,” Boateng said.

George went on to ask for the support of Ghanaians ahead of the game.

“I would like to ask all Ghanaians to put their weight behind the team…