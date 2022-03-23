Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense

Former Nigerian defender, Christian Chukwu says he’s confident the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at Ghana’s expense.

Nigeria and Ghana will clash on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while it will end on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The 1980 AFCON winner in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that he was “highly hopeful” of victory for the Super Eagles at the end of the two-leg encounter.

“I am optimistic of the national team’s victory. I am already praying and mobilizing local support for their victory,” Chukwu said.

“I am of the belief that those around for the game will deliver for Nigeria.

“But in a situation where some invited players do not make it, we must know that this is a sign that there is the need to groom and get home-based Super Eagles players ready to replace anybody in the squad.”

