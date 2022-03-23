‘Dreaded Kumasi Stadium Doesn’t Scare Us’

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa says playing inside the dreaded Babayara stadium in Kumasi does not scare Super Eagles Players.

The Babayara stadium will play host to the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria.

The game was initially billed for Cape Coast stadium, but later moved to Babayara stadium due to the poor state of the pitch at the former.

Following the choice of Babayara stadium, a lot of Ghanaians applauded the decision believing the Eagles, just like other teams, wouldn’t stand a chance.

The fans cited the 2014 World Cup qualifying playoffs between Ghana and Egypt, which saw the Black Stars thrash the Pharoahs 6-1 in the first-leg inside the Babayara stadium.

Despite talks about the history attached to the stadium by Ghanaians, Musa expressed confidence that the Eagles have what it takes to secure a win.

“I have never played in Ghana…