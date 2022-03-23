Eguavoen: Bonke Ready To Step In For Injured Ndidi

Super Eagles interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen insists Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke is a good replacement for the injured Wilfred Ndidi, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi will play no part in Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana as a result of knee injury.

The midfielder sustained the injury in Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League League clash against Ligue 1 club Rennes last week.

Bonke was later drafted in as late replacement for the former Genk of Belgium player.

Eguavoen stated that he has confident in Bonke’s ability to step in for Ndidi against the Ghanaians.

“I work hard on information. I believe strongly in the fact that everyone invited to the team is good enough to start,”Eguavoen told a press conference on Wednesday.

” I know what to expect from Bonke and so I trust him well enough to do a good job if he is selected to play.”

