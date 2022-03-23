Eguavoen Satisfied With Eagles’ Response Ahead Ghana Clashes

Ahead of Friday’s Ghana-Nigeria 2022 World Cup playoffs first leg match in Kumasi, Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has expressed satisfaction with the players’ response in camp and training session, and assures that the team is ready to go and do the nation proud, Completesports.com reports.

Eguavoen while speaking after the Super Eagles’ first training session in Abuja on Tuesday ahead of their Kumasi trip, says that the injury concerns in the squad have been adequately taken care of. He explains that Maduka Okoye who fell ill might still join the team, while Innocent Bonke has replaced injured Wilfred Ndidi.

“I am very satisfied, you can see that the boys are ready to go. The good thing is that they are in season, they are in form and their confidence is very high. No injury worries and I am very satisfied with what we saw in our first training session, one hour, 15 minutes,” Eguavoen said.