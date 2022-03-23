Kuffour Chides Asamoah Gyan Over Criticism Of Ghana Squad List

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender, Sammy Kuffour, has slammed former Black Stars’ striker, Asamoah Gyan, for criticising the national team’s list for the 2022 World Cup African qualifying playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Gyan took to Twitter to rant about Majeed Ashimeru’s omission from the squad.

“This guy Majeeed Ashimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana after Thomas Partey, period. I have kept quiet on this, but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” Gyan tweeted.

Also Read: Super Eagles Step Up Preparation For Ghana, Train Twice Today

However Kuffour,who is also a member of the management committee of the Black Stars faulted Gyan’s decision to criticise the squad list in a public platform.

“I think he has his personal views on certain players. I personally have to respect his decision as a human being, but putting that aside, we also have to go to the coaches, they have monitored every player, but when you look at the statistics, how many matches has…