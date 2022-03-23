Lookman Arrives Super Eagles Camp For Ghana vs Nigeria

Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles Abuja camp, for the 2022 World Cup qualifying double header with the Black Stars of Ghana, Completesports.com reports.

Lookman’s arrival was confirmed in a video published on NFF TV on Wednesday morning.

This means 23 players are currently in Abuja for the crucial playoffs with the four-time AFCON winners.

And speaking after hitting camp, Lookman expressed his delight joining up with his new teammates.

Also Read: Pogba’s 2018 World Cup Winner’s Medal Stolen By Burglars

“Hi guys, it’s Ademola Lookman here. Just arrive the camp, I’m happy to be here. And Naija mo ti de (I’ve arrived),” he said in the video clip.

The duo of John Noble and Almeria striker Umar Sadiq are the only two players still being expected.

It was earlier reported that Lookman was down with illness after missing Leicester’s weekend game.

But the former England junior international has recovered and will…