‘Nigeria Pretend To Be Big Boys, But They’re Our Little Babies’ -GFA president, Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has described Nigeria as “little babies” who pretend to be big boys.

In an interview ahead of the crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs between Ghana and the Super Eagles, Okraku says the Black Stars must stand up and be counted.

“It’s that time of the year where every Ghanaian will have to stand up and be counted. It’s that time of the year where our country’s pride is at stake,” Okraku told Joy Sports.

“It’s that time of the year where Ghana must be at the Mundial, but before we do that, we have a common foe, the Super Eagles of Nigeria. They come across as our little babies, but they pretend to be the big boys.”

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

This comes after Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, also said the Super Eagles…