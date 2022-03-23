Okoye Could Face Black Stars In Abuja- Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has revealed that Maduka Okoye could return for the team’s 2022 FIFA World playoffs second leg clash against the Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja , reports Completesports.com.

Okoye has been ruled out of the first leg clash which will hold at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday.

Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble took his place in the 25-man squad for the two-legged qualifiers.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ:’President Buhari Likely To Watch Nigeria vs Ghana Second Leg Live’ –Sports Minister, Dare

Eguavoen however stated that the Sparta Rotterdam goalie could be in goal in the return leg next week Tuesday should he recover in time befire the game.

“He (Okoye) has flu and will miss the first leg in Ghana,” Eguavoen said during his interaction with the media on Wednesday.

“Should he recover in time, he could be involved in the return leg in Abuja.”

The Eagles have drafted Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble in place of Okoye.

Complete Sports