Super Eagles Step Up Preparation For Ghana, Train Twice Today

The Super Eagles stepped up preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Ghana with two training sessions on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The team started full preparation for the qualifiers with their first training session at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday night.

The first training session on Wednesday (today) started at 8.30pm with full media access.

The Super Eagles will have their final training session before leaving for Kumasi at 6.30pm.

The session will be behind closed door with no access to the media and fans.

There will also be a press conference at 12 noon. Venue is the team’s The Well Carlton Hotel base.

The players and their officials are expected to depart for Kumasi on Thursday morning.

They have a feel of the Baba Yara Stadium later in the day.

