“This Time Our Votes Will Count” –Yobo Charges Nigerians

Former Nigerian defender, Joseph Yobo has charged Nigerians to ensure that they get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in order to vote the right leaders ahead of the 2023 elections.

Yobo, who is the BoT Chairman, Grassroot Mobilisation Initiative for Good Governance (GMI4GG), made this known on Monday in Abuja.

He stressed the need to sensitise both young and old citizens to play their roles since voting is a right.

Yobo added that 2023 elections are very crucial for the future of Nigeria.

“A nation where leaders elected are accountable to the people that elect them”, NAN quoted him saying.

“Nigeria is work in progress. We have made some progress, but we want more. We are not where we should be.

“It is against this background that I and some like minds have taken it upon ourselves to speak out.

“We desire as a country where our God-given rights are met. This time, our votes will count, all citizens should get involved,” he urged.

