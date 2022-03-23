‘We Are Eager To Bag The 2022 World Cup Ticket’ -GFA Official, Appiah

A Ghana Football Association official, Emmanuel Appiah is optimistic that the Black Stars will do a very good job against Nigeria when the two West African rivals clash on Friday.

Ghanaian reporters and even the citizens alike appear to be scared of the Super Eagles’ attack ahead of the first leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between the Black Stars and Super Eagles.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria in the first leg of the crucia Qatar 2022 playoffs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday night.

Ghanaian reporters on Tuesday reviewed the Super Eagles attack, including spotlights on Odion Ighalo, Osimhen and Umar Sadiq who have been scoring goals regularly their respective clubs this season.

Complete Sports thereafter went to town on Wednesday to speak with a few Ghanaian football fans who also said they are also afraid of the Super Eagles strike-force in comparison to the Black Stars’.

But Appiah while speaking to Complete Sports at the Baba…