‘We Will Do The Talking On The Pitch’ –Eguavoen Confident Super Eagles Will Beat Ghana To W/Cup Ticket

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen says his side have what it takes to beat Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket, reports Complete sports.com.

The Super Eagles will face their perennial rivals in the first leg of the qualifiers at Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja next week Tuesday.

Eguavoen stated that his team will show their quality on the pitch against the Ghanaians.

It’s a very crucial match, a lot is at stake,” Eguavoen told a press conference on Wednesday.

“The most important thing is to qualify for the World Cup.

“We have a strong squad and a large pool of players to choose from.

“The boys are sharp and ready to go.

“We have to win well against Ghana to get over the line.

“We will do the talking on the pitch.”

