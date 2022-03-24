2022 WCQ: Another Injury Blow For Black Stars Ahead Super Eagles Clash





Black Stars of Ghana could be without in-form midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh for Friday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs first leg against Nigeria after he failed to show up for the Black Stars final training on Thursday.

According to ghanasoccernet.com, the St. Pauli player missed the final training session due to a suspected thigh injury.



Daniel Kyereh

Ghanasoccernet.com reported that Kyereh’s thigh was strapped with ice after Wednesday’s training session and his now doubtful for the game in Kumasi on Friday.

Also Read: Iheanacho Recalls First Game Against Ghana

Kyereh has scored 11 goals and assisted 10 this season for St. Pauli who are pushing for Bundesliga promotion.

Also ruled out for the crucial tie against the Eagles is midfielder Edmund Addo and has since returned to his Moldovan club FC Sheriff.

And ahead of the big game the Eagles have already arrived Kumasi to take on the Black Stars who are seeking a fourth World Cup appearance.

The post 2022 WCQ: Another…





Source: Complete Sports