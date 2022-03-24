2022 WCQ: Black Stars Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Super Eagles Clash

Black Stars of Ghana have suffered a setback ahead of the crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs with Nigeria on Friday as midfielder Edmund Addo has been released from the squad due to injury, ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The decision to release Addo means he will also not be available for the second-leg to be played in Abuja on Tuesday.

Addo, who plays for FC Sherrif in Moldova, arrived in Ghana with an injury (unspecified) he picked up playing for his club side at the weekend and thought he would recover in time for the two matches.

According to ghanasoccernet.com, the 21-year-old underwent an MRI on Wednesday in Kumasi and the result showed severe damage.

Addo is expected to travel to Accra on Thursday to see a specialist at Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.

Already, the Black Stars have been ravaged by injuries with the likes of Baba Rahman, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Samuel Owusu and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom all sidelined.

It would be recalled that Addo was part of the Black…