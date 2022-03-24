2022 WCQ: ‘Why Black Stars Strength Is In Midfield‘ —Ex-Ghana International, Badu

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has explained why he feels the Black Stars strength is in the midfield department ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs with Nigeria.

Both countries will rekindle their rivalry when they take on each other in the playoffs for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

While the Black Stars will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, the Eagles will entertain the four-time AFCON winners on Tuesday in Abuja.

And Badu, who was part of Ghana’s squad to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, posited that the presence of players like Thomas Partey and Joseph Paintsil makes them very strong in the midfield department.

In a chat with Ghanaian journalist, Yaw, at the Kumasi Airport and which was published on the latter’s Twitter handle:”It’s a big game. Our strength is in midfield. Partey is great, Kudus too and then Joseph Paintsil is fast. If Kofi Kyereh has a good day as well, we will win.“

Partey has been in…