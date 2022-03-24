Afena-Gyan: ‘I Can’t Wait To Play For Ghana

Felix Afena-Gyan has expressed his desire to finally dorn the shirt of the Black Stars when Ghana lock horns with fellow West African nation, Nigeria in a crunch encounter on Friday.

Afena-Gyan is one of five players aiming to make their debut for the Black Stars when Ghana face Nigeria in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoffs first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Kumasi.

Ghana’s interim coach, Otto Addo finally named his 27-man squad for the big game in the early hours of Tuesday, March 22, 2022 after withholding it for a long time to the disappointment of Ghanaian fans.

Meanwhile, highly-rated AS Roma teenage attacker, Afena-Gyan who turned down a call-up during the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon has also returned for the two-legged fixture against the Super Eagles.

And the youngster told reporters at the Black Stars’ Noda Hotel in Kumasi on Wednesday, that he was eagerly looking forward to finally getting to play for his fatherland, Ghana.