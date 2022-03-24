‘Attack Massively, Defend As A Unit Against Black Stars –Orji Kalu Tells Eagles

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed that the Super Eagles can’t afford not to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In a post on his Facebook, the All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain, urged the Super Eagles to attack massively and defend as a unit to achieve victory.

Kalu wrote: “Ghana vs Nigeria.

“Football is a great unifier and the Super Eagles have done so much unifying Nigeria through their mesmerizing performances in the past.

“We cannot afford not to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Our boys should remember that over 200 million Nigerians are totally behind them.

“Against the Black Stars of Ghana tomorrow, I’m urging them to attack massively and defend as a unit to achieve victory.”

