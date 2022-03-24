Brazil 2002 World Cup Winner Denilson Comes Out Of Retirement At 44





Former world’s most expensive player and 2002 World Cup winner with Brazil Denilson de Oliveira has announced a sensational return to football aged 44.

Denilson has signed a deal with Brazilian lower league side Ibis Sport Club – 12 years after initially calling it quits.

He had 61 caps for Brazil between 1996 and 2003 and helped them lift the World Cup in 2002 co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

His £21.5million move from Brazil’s Sao Paulo to Spanish outfit Real Betis in 1998 made him the world’s most expensive player at the time.

The winger initially retired in 2010 after spells with Greek second-tier side Kavala and Vietnamese outfit Hai Phong.

But 12 years later, writing on Twitter, Denilson sensationally announced “The father has returned”.

He said: “I can talk now! IT’S OFFICIAL! The invitation appeared and reflecting with my family… the father here decided to return to football after 12 years!

“From today I wear the shirt of @ibismania!”

Source: Complete Sports