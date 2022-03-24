CAF Approves 100% Capacity Kumasi Stadium For Super Eagles Vs Black Stars

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Ghana’s request to have a capacity crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi for the first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against perenial rivals Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The highly anticipated clash will take place on Friday.

Read Also:2022 WCQ: Black Stars Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Super Eagles Clash

COVID-19 restrictions had limited the number of fans that could be admitted at stadiums for international matches.

The Baba Yara Stadium can take 40,000 fans and it is expected that the supporters will come out in large numbers to watch the game.

The Ghana Football Association has urged everyone who intends to watch the match at the stadium to “obey all laid-down safety and security measures strictly” in order to avoid sanctions from CAF and FIFA.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…