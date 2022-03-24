Coutinho Opens Up On Difficult Moment At Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho has opened up on his contrasting experiences at Liverpool and Barcelona.

The Brazilian’s stellar form at Liverpool earned him a £142m to the Spanish giants in 2018.

Coutinho is now on loan at Aston Villa after experiencing a tough time at Camp Nou, telling Globo Esporte: “I have a beautiful story at Liverpool, I was happy there, now I’m starting to write a story at Aston Villa.

“I’m happy that once again I’m able to play well in England, as I’ve played in Italy, Spain and Germany.

“It’s hard to say what didn’t work at Barca. I had good times there, but the sequence and the way of acting were factors that could have been different.”

“It was time to move forward, always with great respect and professionalism. I am grateful to Barcelona for believing in my work and I am grateful for having defended a club with a lot of history.”

On his injuries at Camp Nou, he said: “People have no idea how painful it is, how focused you need to be…