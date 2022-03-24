Ghana Coach Addo: We Will Work Hard To Beat Super Eagles

cGhana head coach Otto Addo is confident the Black Stars will secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports, Completesports .com.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a return to the mundial after missing out four years ago in Russia.

Addo’s charges however have a tough hurdle to surpass in the Super Eagles, who presently have some of the best players on the continent.

Read Also: ‘It’s Going To Be A Fight’ –Iheanacho Pumped Up For Tough Ghana Clash

Despite the enormity of the task before his team, the former defender is upbeat they can beat the Super Eagles to the world cup ticket.

”I know people are skeptical of the team because of the last tournament but we have a plan and we will work hard to put that plan into use and try to qualify,” Addo told a press conference on Thursday.

“There’s never enough time to train national teams but I believe the players have trained well and are in good shape.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First…