‘Ghana Have Good Technical Team To Beat Nigeria’

Former Ghana FA Vice President, George Afriyie believes that the Football Association have assembled a good technical team to beat Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup African qualifiers playoffs.

Ghana and Nigeria battle it out for a place in the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.

The first leg encounter comes off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday while the second leg will be played four days time at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Ghana FA, after the 2021 AFCON disappointing campaign, appointed a new technical team led by Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Otto Addo with former Asante Kotoko coach, Didi Dramani, George Boateng of Aston Villa U-23 team as assistants.

Former Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion boss, Chris Houghton was appointed Technical Advisor to handle the Black Stars for this encounter.

According to Afriyie, this…