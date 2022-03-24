Hotels In Kumasi Already Fully Booked By Visitors For Ghana

Hotels in Kumasi are fully booked ahead of the decisive 2022 World Cup qualifiers playoffs first leg between the West African giants, Ghana and Nigeria on Friday.

The two arch-rivals who have an extremely close-tie will lock horns at the Baba Yara Stadium for the first leg tie on March 25.

And in anticipation of the crunch game which is expected to have a global TV audience stretching into the hundreds of millions, hotels in and around Kumasi are already fully booked by visitors.

Reports say that bookings have been made by fans and several stakeholders all in a bid to watch the titanic clash.

Prices have skyrocketed beyond expectation as the Black Stars breezed to town to take on their biggest rivals in global football. The Ghanaian team received a rousing welcome when they touched down in the Garden City on Tuesday.

