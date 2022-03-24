Iheanacho Recalls First Game Against Ghana





Kelechi Iheanacho has discussed is first encounter against a Ghanaian team as a youngster ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars.

Iheanacho is part of the Super Eagles squad that will face Ghana in the first leg of of the qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday.

Iheanacho previously faced Ghana in an U-17 World Cup qualifier in 2013 where the Golden Eaglets defeated Ghana 6-1 and he believes the Super Eagles will beat Ghana to qualify for Qatar 2022.

“Yeah,you’ve just reminded me,it was a long time ago,” the forward told FIFA.com.

“But I remember it yeah, I scored we got a big win, couldn’t get much better.

“It’s a good record now I have to keep it going and help Nigeria get through against Ghana and to the World Cup.

“It was a massive experience and one that everyone dreams of having.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage in football and every player desperately wants to be there.

“We had a tough group but managed to put in some good…





Source: Complete Sports