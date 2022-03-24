‘It’s Going To Be A Fight’ -Iheanacho Pumped Up For Tough Ghana Clash

Kelechi Iheanacho is expecting a tough test when the Super Eagles slug it out with the Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, reports Completesports.com.

The West African giants will battle for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Ghana hosting the first leg on Friday.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja next week Tuesday.

The winner of the contest will be one of Africa’s flag bearers in Qatar 2022.

Matches between both teams has always been close and Iheanacho is not expecting anything different this time around.

“I’m 100-per-cent confident that we will go through. Obviously they have a strong team, a strong squad, good players, and they really want to win as well, so it’s not going to be easy,”Iheanacho told FIFA.com.

“It’s going to be a fight. We have to work really hard and want it more than them. But I have…