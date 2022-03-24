North Macedonia Knock Italy Out Of 2022 World Cup

European champions Italy have once again missed out of World Cup qualification after a shock 1-0 home loss to minnows North Macedonia in the playoffs semi-finals on Thursday.

Alexsandar Trajkovski was the hero as his 93rd minute strike, sent North Macedonia into the playoff final from path C.

Italy have now failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cups for the first time in their history.

Also Read: 2022 WCQ Playoffs: ‘Attack Massively, Defend As A Unit Against Black Stars –Orji Kalu Tells Eagles

Recall they lost to Sweden 1-0 on aggregate in the 2018 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Despite playing in front of their fans, Italy could not break down a resolute North Macedonian side.

The four-time World Cup winners edged North Macedonia in every aspects of the game.

They led on number of shots which was 32-4, shots inside the box: 16-0, shots on target: 5-2, possession: 66%-34% and corners: 16-0, but it was North Macedonia who got the most important statistics.

With the game…