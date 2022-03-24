Okoye Disappointed To Miss World Cup Playoffs, Confident Super Eagles Will Beat Ghana

Maduka Okoye has expressed his disappointment after pulling out of Nigeria’s squad to face the Black Stars of Ghana in a 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs, reports Completesports.com.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper was forced to withdraw from the qualifiers after testing positive to coronavirus.

Okoye was replaced in the squad by Enyimba goalie John Noble.

Read Also: CAF Approves 100% Capacity Kumasi Stadium For Super Eagles Vs Black Stars

“I was tested positive a day before my flight and I did a second test also positive,”Okoye told Ojbsports.com.

“It’s unfortunate but I just want to send my love to the people and to the team and best of luck for this big clash.

“I’m very sad to miss this big game but I’m sure the team will do the job and we’ll meet again in Qatar. So best of luck Nigeria and may God bring us victory.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…