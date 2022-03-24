Roma’s Afena-Gyan, 4 Others Seek Black Stars Debut WCQ Playoffs Vs Eagles

As many as five players will be looking to make their debut for the Black Stars when Ghana trade tackles with eternal West African archrivals, Nigeria in Kumasi on Friday.

Ghana’s squad to face Nigeria in the up-coming FIFA World Cup qualifiersplayoffs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday and also in Abuja next week Tuesday includes some new faces.

They are Club Brugge of Belgium utility man, Denis Odoi, KAA Gent also of Belgium midfielder, Elisha Owusu and Hearts of Oak of Ghana left full-back, Dennis Korsah.

Ashdod FC defender, Montari Kamaheni who was invited for last November’s World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa but did not feature, has also been handed a recall.

Meanwhile, highly-rated AS Roma teenage attacker, Felix Afena-Gyan who turned down a call-up during the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon has also returned for the two games against the Super Eagles.

Ghana’s interim coach, Otto Addo named his 27-man squad for the big…