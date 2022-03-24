Super Eagles Must Stop Dreaming O Overcoming Ghana In Kumasi –Actor Dumelo

Celebrated Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has warned the Super Eagles to stop dreaming of beating the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Ghana will host the Super Eagles on Friday before the reverse fixture on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Satdium, Abuja.

Recall that the winner of the encounter will pick one of the five tickets that will represent Africa at the world showpiece in Qatar.

In reaction to that, John Dumelo has asked the Super Eagles of Nigeria to quit dreaming because there is no way they will be winning against the Black Stars.

Taking to his Twitter, he wrote; The Super Eagles should stop dreaming. They can’t win their game in Ghana. If they do, I will……

