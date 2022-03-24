Why I Opted For Bonke As Ndidi’s Replacement- Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen has revealed the reason behind his descion to extend invitation to Innocent Bonke as replacement for the injured Wilfred Ndidi, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi was ruled out of Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana after picking up a knee injury in Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Stade Rennes last week.

Bonke, who was not originally included in the standby list was named as his replacement instead of Ogenyi Onazi.



Eguavoen has now defended his choice and stated the Lorient of France midfielder is a suitable replacement for Ndidi.

” I picked Bonke outside the players on standby because Ndidi is a defensive midfielder and there is defensive midfielder in the standby list. Bonke has been a player in my heart. So it was a like for like substitute,”the…