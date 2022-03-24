Why I Rejected Offers From Denmark

Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen admits returning to Denmark to resume his career wasn’t on the agenda.

Several Superliga clubs showed interest in Eriksen after his release by Inter Milan before he ultimately signed for the Bees.

Eriksen recalled: “Unfortunately, it did not reach my considerations, no. I thought at the time in terms of family, but in terms of career, it might not be the best.

“Yes, there were a few offers.”

Asked if Brentford was the best option, he added: “Completely. It was at that time and is still the best option I could see.”

