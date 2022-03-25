2022 WCQ:’We’ve Given Super Eagles The Best Preparation For Ghana Match’  –NFF President, Pinnick 





Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president and FIfAAmaju Pinnick says the Super Eagles have been given the best preparation for the clash against Ghana.

The Eagles will take on eternal rivals Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

This is the first time both teams will be meeting in the World Cup qualifiers since 2001 during the race for qualification to the 2002 edition in Korea and Japan.

And ahead of Friday’s first leg Pinnick, speaking on NFF TV from Kumasi, stated that preparation for the playoffs had started immediately the Eagles crashed out of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

He praised the team’s official carrier, Air Peace, for their role in the preparation.

“We are very happy with our preparations, we started right from when we left the AFCON. We had a programme which the General Secretary drew up from the beginning. By God’s grace everything we have put in place we will be able to achieve but we are just being prayerful about the game.

Source: Complete Sports