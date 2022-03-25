Cameroon Set To Miss Out On W/Cup Qualification Again After Home Loss To Algeria

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are on the verge of missing out on another World Cup after losing 1-0 to Algeria in Douala in their first leg qualification playoffs.

Recall Cameroon missed out of qualifying for the 2018 edition and are now in danger of missing out on making it to an eight appearance.

Islam Slimani got the only goal of the game in the 40th minutes after heading in a set piece.

The Indomitable Lions will have to put Friday’s disappointment behind them when they face Algeria in the second leg on Tuesday.

And in another playoff tie in which was played simultaneously with the Cameroon vs Algeria fixture, Tunisia pipped Mali 1-0 away.

Am own goal by Moussa Sissoko was enough to give Tunisia the first leg win.

Five minutes from the end of the first half, things went from bad to worse for Sissoko as he was shown a straight red card.

