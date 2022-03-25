Chelsea Not Favourite To Overcome Real Madrid –Alonso

Marcos Alonso insists Chelsea are not favourites in their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.

The Blues won the competition last season after beating Manchester City in the final.

The first leg against Real will be played at Stamford Bridge on April 6.

“We already showed last year what we are capable of. It’s a different year, another moment, but we’re facing two great teams and we’ll try to give everything to reach the semi-finals,” the left-back told Spanish outlet Diario AS.

“I think there are no favourites. At this point, any team is complicated and it will be a beautiful and difficult tie for sure. Let’s leave it there, at 50% chance for each.

“We were a very balanced team. In these close qualifiers, the little details make the difference. We were a team in every way. We defended very well, we were an uncomfortable team to play with, we defended all eleven and the small details made the difference. At this point in the Champions League…