Eagles Did Not Disappoint Against Ghana In Kumasi –Okocha

Former Nigerian midfielder, Austine Okocha believes credit should be giving to the Super Eagles for their impressive performance against the Black Stars of Ghana in today’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Recall that Nigeria held Ghana to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, to take a slim advantage to the second leg that will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on March 29.

Reacting to the team’s performance, Okocha, who was a guest on Supersports live coverage of the World Cup qualifying playoffs, stated that the players did not disappoint with their display.

He noted that the goalless draw gives the Super Eagles the chance to finish up the job in the second leg in Abuja.

“We could not separate both teams because nobody wanted to loss the game.

“We must give credit to the players considering the fact that they have giving themselves a good chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.”

