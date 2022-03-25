Eagles Fly To Kumasi Aboard Air Peace

Players and officials of the Super Eagles departed Abuja for Kumasi aboard Air Peace on Thursday morning, ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs with Black Stars of Ghana.

In a video from NFF TV, the players and officials were seen getting set to board their Air Peace flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

On getting to Ghana, the team will hold a training session inside the Babayara stadium in Kumasi for the first leg tie.

Also Read: Eguavoen: Ndidi Important To Us , But We Won’t Miss Him

Meanwhile, the Black Stars coach Otto Addo will hold a press conference later today.

The Eagles will be looking for a first win against Ghana since the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The last time both teams met in a World Cup qualifier was during the race for the 2002 edition in Korea and Japan.

Grouped alongside Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Sudan, the Super Eagles eventually picked the sole ticket after thrashing Ghana 3-0 in the last group…