Eagles Must Avoid Errors Against Black Stars –Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has warned the Super Eagles to avoid making errors at the back ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana in Kumasi.

Recall the Black Stars will host the first leg in Kumasi tomorrow before facing the Super Eagles in the reverse fixture on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, stated that the team must be mindful of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) most especially with their tackles.

He also advised the Super Eagles to be avoid making errors that may be costly to the team.

“Nigeria will be facing a tough task against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday going by our rivalry with them. But then, the team must be mindful of the VAR and avoid making errors that may be costly to the team.

” We have gotten to a stage where the Super Eagles must be solid at the back and also be clinical in front of goal if they are…