Egypt Vs. Senegal – Prediction, Team News, Lineups

It has been two months since Egypt and Senegal squared off in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, and now they will do battle again as they take to the pitch for the first of their two-legged World Cup qualifying clash. This contest will be played on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Both teams dominated in their group stages, going undefeated. That gives each squad a lot of momentum as they try to secure their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar .

Match Preview

Egypt has to enter this contest with a big chip on their shoulders, as they missed out on winning the Africa Cup of Nations when they lost to Senegal in a penalty shootout this last January. This was a contest that was slow-moving and methodical, as both teams seemed cautious, not wanting to make a mistake. That left the game scoreless after 120 minutes, sending this contest to penalty kicks where Senegal earned the victory.

Egypt will look to put that loss in the rearview mirror and continue their momentum as…