Gyan Rallies Support For Black Stars Ahead Super Eagles Game

Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has rallied players of the Black Stars to step on to the Baba Yara Stadium and face the Super Eagles of Nigeria like wounded Lions.

The Black Stars are seeking a return to the World Cup after missing out of the last edition in Russia in 2018.

The four-time AFCON champions will host their eternal rivals Nigeria, in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs today (Friday).

While the Eagles are eyeing a seventh outing at the World Cup, the Black Stars are hoping to make a fourth appearance after their debut in 2006.

And looking forward to the heavyweight tie, Gyan, who featured for Ghana at three World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014), charged the players to use the game to make amends for their poor outing at the 2021 AFCON.

“The nation is fully behind you, to make it to the World Cup after all the set backs is a game changer achievement for the nation,…