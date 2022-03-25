I’ll Trek Barefooted From Accra To Lagos If Eagles Overcome Ghana –Popular Actor, Dumelo

Ghanaian actor cum entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has stated that he will walk barefoot from Ghana to Nigeria if the Super Eagles beat his country’s team, Black Stars of Ghana in today’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

His statement is coming some hours to the match between Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, which is the first leg of the World cup qualifiers.

The second leg is taking place at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

He took to his Instagram page and stated, “There is no way Nigeria will win today’s match.

“If they do, I, John Setor Dumelo will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head. Super Eagles my foot.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…