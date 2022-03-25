Live Blogging: Ghana vs Nigeria

This is Completesports.com’s Live Blogging of the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs first leg between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana.



Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.