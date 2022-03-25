Morocco Gets Boosts After 1-1 First Leg Draw At DR Congo

Morocco gave their chances of qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup a big boost after holding 10-man DR Congo to a 1-1 away, in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs on Friday.

DR Congo broke the deadlock in the 12th minute off an own goal by Yoane Wissa who directed a shot into his own net.

Morocco had a big chance to draw level on 54 minutes after they were awarded a penalty for a hand ball.

But Ryan Mmaee blazed his effort over the bar to keep the score at 1-0 in favour of the home team.

But with 14 minutes left to play Morocco equalized thanks to Tarik Tissoidali, who hit a brilliant one-time volley from the edge of the box off a headed knock down.

In the 85th minute DR Congo’s Ngonda Muzinga was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Both teams will meet again on Tuesday in the second leg with the winner qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

